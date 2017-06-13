* India's new 10-yr bond yield falls 5 bps
* NSE index up 0.2 pct; rupee steady
* CPI data much lower than expected
* Raises hopes for rate cut by Aug policy
MUMBAI, June 13 Indian bonds and shares rose on
Tuesday after much softer-than-expected inflation data fuelled
hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its next policy
review in August, with some traders even pushing for a move
ahead of the meeting.
Data released late on Monday showed consumer inflation
easing to 2.18 percent in May, helped by a drop in
food prices - the lowest since India started publishing an
economy-wide consumer price index in 2012.
Inflation is now well below the Reserve Bank of India's
medium-term target of 4 percent, and at the lower end of its CPI
projection of 2 percent-3.5 percent in the first half of the
fiscal year.
The soft data has raised expectations that the RBI will cut
its policy repo rate by 25 bps at its next policy
meeting on Aug. 1-2, with some traders speculating a move ahead
of that.
India last delivered two rate cuts outside of scheduled
meetings in early 2015 under the then governor Raghuram Rajan,
when the country had not yet adopted a monetary policy committee
to decide on rates.
"They should do an out-of-policy rate cut. What is the point
of waiting for two more months when inflation will further fall
from here for the next two months?" said a dealer at a foreign
bank, who was not authorised to talk to media.
The new 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis
points (bps) to 6.47 percent, its lowest since it was issued in
early May. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
was down 3 bps at 6.62 percent.
The five-year benchmark overnight indexed swap
, which closely tracks rate expectations, fell 4
bps to 6.21 percent. The one-year swap was down 5
bps at 6.20 percent.
Shares edged higher, with the broader NSE index up
0.2 percent, led by gains in banks such as ICICI Bank.
But the rupee was steady at 64.46 per dollar, compared
with its previous close of 64.45.
But not all analysts are convinced the RBI will cut rates.
The central bank will get one more inflation data next month
before its August meeting, after holding rates last week and
warning that inflation could accelerate to 3.5 percent-4.5
percent by the second half of 2017/18.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise
interest rates this week but questions are arising as to the
rate hike plans for the rest of the year.
"Given the RBI's balanced tone in June's review and
reluctance to ease rates, we maintain our on-hold call on rates.
But acknowledge that odds of a rate cut in Aug are rising. Stay
tuned," said Radhika Rao, an economist for DBS Bank in Singapore
in an email to clients.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Vishal Sridhar;
Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)