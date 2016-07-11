* Early adopters dismiss electronic bidding platforms as formality

By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, July 11 (IFR) - India has become the first Asian country to introduce electronic bidding platforms for bond issues in a move that has met mixed reviews from local market participants.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has made electronic bidding mandatory for all private placements of debt securities with issue sizes of 5 billion rupees ($74 million) or more, inclusive of greenshoe options, as of July 1. LIC Housing Finance duly became the first to use an EBP, pricing 4.4 billion rupees of four-year rupee bonds at a yield of 8.47 percent on that day.

The move aims to increase transparency, improve price discovery, and reduce the time and cost of issuance -- a welcome advance in a country where some bond bids are still submitted on pieces of paper.

India may end up leading the way, as bourses like the Singapore Exchange are also considering on-exchange bookbuilding for bond offerings.

The Indian initiative, however, has yet to deliver the expected benefits as arrangers have been reluctant to abandon their traditions.

Last Thursday, Reliance Jio Infocomm closed a 20 billion rupees five-year debt issue at a coupon of 8.32 percent, but it had preliminary price discussions with mutual funds before going on the EBP, according to market sources, and the final yield was known to many market participants several days beforehand.

"Right now, EBP is just a formality," said Ajay Manglunia, head of fixed-income markets for Edelweiss. "Bilateral deals will continue until investors get familiar with the digital bidding system."

Previously, bookbuilding was manual and bids were placed over the phone. For some issuers in Delhi, such as state-owned companies Power Finance Corporation or Rural Electrification Corporation, arrangers would have to go to their offices and bid on a piece of paper. Now, these books will be run on an electronic platform.

"EBP is a nice concept. It will lead to more transparency and make bidding time bound. Chances of leakages are less and it will give more comfort to investors," said Manglunia.

There are two EBPs, one run by the National Stock Exchange and one by the Bombay Stock Exchange. More transparency Investment banks and fund managers are updating their processes to bid electronically and welcome the prospect of more transparent pricing.

"EBP will make the bidding process very democratic," said a fixed-income head at a domestic mutual fund.

Under the manual format, individual arrangers and investors had great influence on pricing, regardless of the sizes of their bids. The lowest bidder would typically decide the cut-off, even though he ran a small book size relative to others, who bid for a higher coupon. Bids were influenced by underwriting pressure and market gossip, according to the same fixed-income head.

Under manual bidding, issuers were able to get lower prices only because arrangers competed with each other, but, on the EBP, investors can bid directly, bypassing arrangers and getting higher yields.

"Some investors, who come to EBPs, will bid at higher yields because of lack of awareness of actual market prices," said Manglunia.

In the long run, there will be fewer bilateral deals.

"Electronic platforms are a good development; there will be transparency, and bilateral deals, which were happening between an issuer and the arrangers, will eventually stop," said an investment banker.

Exchanges are trying to get more issuers and counterparties on board in an attempt to be more issuer friendly.

The SEBI circular says: "Issuer shall have the option to accept or reject bids received, if the issuer agrees to the yield so discovered."

Since only the issuer can see bids, it can decide to allot only to the lowest bidder, or it can find other counterparties to match the lowest bidder or reject all the bids, according to another fund manager from a domestic brokerage firm.

Fund managers are hopeful that the market regulator will address investors' concerns, such as the issuers having more liberty. Jobs at risk? There are also worries that the EBP will lead to job cuts at intermediaries.

"Earlier, underwriters would collate bids for two to three investors. Now that investors can go directly to the EBPs and bid; this whole arranger business will go away," said an investment banker.

While EBPs are aimed at widening the investor base and streamlining the bidding process, it will take some time to know whether they actually deepen the corporate bond market.

"It will take around two to three months for the EBPs to evolve," said another fund manager. "Only a handful of investors and issuers have signed on the digital platform. At least seven to eight issues need to go through via EBPs for us to get a better picture." (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; editing by Daniel Stanton and Vincent Baby)