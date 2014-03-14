MUMBAI, March 14 India's four-day cash rate
surged to a one-month high of 9.15 percent as banks
rushed to cover their reserve needs ahead of a long weekend.
The one-day call rate closed on Thursday at 7.00/7.05
percent. Financial markets are shut on Monday for a public
holiday.
Tight liquidity was evident as banks' borrowing at the
Reserve Bank of India's repo window climbed to a one-month high
of 364.71 billion rupees ($5.97 billion) from 342.11 billion
rupees on Thursday.
At the RBI's 21-day term repo auction, the central bank
allotted 500 billion rupees, while banks had bid as high as 1.1
trillion rupees.
($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)