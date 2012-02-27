MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian overnight cash rate was higher on Monday as banks increased their borrowings at the start of a two-week reporting cycle, and traders expect the rates to remain around current levels over the next few sessions.

At 12:40 p.m. (0710 GMT), the one-day call rate was 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent. It had closed at 8.95/9.00 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

"The cash rate has gone up because banks are covering positions aggressively," a traders with a state-run bank said.

Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve requirements in the first week of the reporting cycle in order to reduce exposure to possible volatility later.

Banks borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.5 billion) at the Reserve Bank of India's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, compared with a total of 1.35 trillion rupees on Friday.

Hopes that the RBI will reduce the cash reserve ratio further and continue with debt purchases via open market operations (OMOs) will keep call rates in check, traders said.

The central bank cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with it, by 50 basis points in January. This is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

The volume in the call money market was 146.37 billion rupees, against a total of 151.2 billion rupees traded on Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 159.19 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total of 271.32 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.65 percent, up sharply from 7.09 percent previously.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.96 percent, up from Friday's 8.65 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 125.26 billion rupees, compared with 290.59 billion rupees on Friday. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)