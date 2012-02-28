(Updates to close)

MUMBAI, Feb 28 The Indian overnight cash rate rose on Tuesday as banks scrambled for funds to meet requirements in the first week of the new two-week reserves reporting cycle.

The one-day call rate closed at 9.10/9.15 percent, up from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent.

"There is pressure on liquidity because of higher requirement from banks," said a trader at a state-run bank.

Banks borrowed a record 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility. In the previous session, banks borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees from the repo window.

"Borrowing in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation market is lower because of higher interest, and hence banks are borrowing more from the repo," the trader said.

Volume in the CBLO market eased to 352.65 billion rupees from 383.48 billion rupees on Monday.

The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.61 percent, down marginally from 8.65 percent on Monday.

Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve requirements in the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle in order to reduce exposure to possible volatility later.

Traders said the cash rate is expected to climb further in mid-March, when companies make advance tax payments.

Volume in the call money market was 180.63 billion rupees, compared with 159.06 billion rupees on Monday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

The weighted average rate in the call money market rose to 9.00 percent from Monday's 8.96 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume slipped to 103.85 billion rupees from 171.10 billion. ($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)