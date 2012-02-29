MUMBAI, Feb 29 The Indian overnight cash rate hovered close to 9 percent, well above the central bank's repo rate, on Wednesday as banks' requirements for funds stayed high in the first of a two-week reporting cycle.

However, with banks borrowing large amounts through the Reserve Bank of India's repo auction, where funds are available at a lower rate of 8.50 percent, the cash rate is unlikely to rise much higher, traders said.

Banks borrowed 1.80 trillion rupees ($36.81 billion) from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, slightly lower from the record amount of 1.81 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

At 1:46 p.m. (0816 GMT), the one-day call rate was at 8.90/9.00 percent, marginally lower than Tuesday's rate of 9.10/9.15 percent.

"The financial year is drawing to a close, so banks will try to improve their balance sheets by deposits raising drives," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

A rise in deposits leads to higher cash reserve requirements the dealer said. The cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, is currently 5.50 percent.

A further strain on liquidity due to advance corporate tax payments in mid-March is expected to be temporary as government spending tends to rise towards the end of every financial year, traders said.

"The expectation, therefore, is for RBI to infuse liquidity through foreign exchange markets, continue with 50 bps cash reserve ratio cut and conduct open market operations purchases as and when necessary," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee, economic and market research for IndusInd Bank, in a note.

The RBI cut the CRR in January by 50 basis points, releasing around 320 billion rupees into the banking system, and has already brought over 1 trillion rupees of bonds through OMOs since late November.

After market hours on Tuesday, the RBI announced another round of bond purchases of up to 120 billion rupees for Friday.

Volume in the call money market was 174.88 billion rupees, compared with a total of 180.63 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady compared to Tuesday's level of 9.00 percent.

Volume in the CBLO market was 223.84 billion rupees, from the total of 352.65 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.63 percent, up from 8.61 percent on Tuesday.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was at 111.46 billion rupees from 103.85 billion previously. ($1 = 48.9 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)