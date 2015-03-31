MUMBAI, March 31 India's six-day cash rate soared to a two-year high of 15 percent on Tuesday as banks scrambled to meet funding needs on the last day of the financial year.

The six-day cash rate was at 14.50/15.00 percent compared with 7.70/7.75 percent for one-day loans on Monday. It had opened at 15 percent, the highest since March 28, 2013.

"Its the 31st of March, fiscal year-end and so none of the banks willing to lend in the call market. However, don't think rates will rise much above the current rate of 15 percent," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank.

"Volumes will also be low today as only the banks who do not have excess SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) will borrow in call."

Liquidity tends to tighten at the end of the fiscal year, but traders had warned the cash deficit would be higher than normal given India's debt and currency markets will be closed for the rest of the week starting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)