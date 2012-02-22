MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian banks raised 61.12 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday, nearly double Tuesday's 35.30 billion rupees, as lenders rushed to meet deposit-growth targets ahead of the March quarter-end.

"Also since March will be a tighter month in terms of liquidity, many banks are advancing their CD issuances now rather than next month when CD rates can go up quite a lot," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

Liquidity tightness is evident from the extent of borrowing by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window.

Banks have been borrowing nearly a trillion rupees a day from the RBI, double the central bank's stated comfort zone for the cash deficit of 600 billion rupees.

This tightness is expected to worsen in March as companies pay taxes, pushing up overnight interest rates.

That could spur the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio for banks at its policy review on March 16, traders said.

The yield on both the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were down 5 basis points, at 10.30 percent and 10.15 percent respectively.

About 5.15 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Wednesday, compared with 8.25 billion rupees on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday:

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 17-May-12 10.3000 50

SBBJ 24-May-12 10.2700 3500

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 24-May-12 10.2700 500

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 25-May-12 10.2800 500

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 25-May-12 10.2700 70

ING VYSYA 29-May-12 10.5000 5500

ANDHRA BANK 1-Jun-12 10.2700 2000

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 1-Jun-12 10.3000 5000

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 1-Jun-12 10.3200 8000

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 4-Jun-12 10.2800 2000

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 4-Jun-12 10.2700 1000

UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.3300 4000

UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 10.2900 7000

IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3300 12000

ANDHRA BANK 25-Feb-13 10.1750 3000

IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.1750 7000

Total 61120 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)