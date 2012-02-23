MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian banks raised 43.35 billion rupees ($881.1 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday, compared with 61.12 billion rupees on the previous day.

Demand stayed robust from lenders because liquidity is anticipated to tighten further around mid-March due to tax outflows, which can push up CD rates.

The strain on liquidity continued, with banks' repo borrowing rising to 1.47 trillion rupees, above the RBI's indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees of liquidity deficit.

The market is hoping for another cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio next month.

The yield on both the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were steady at 10.30 percent and 10.15 percent, respectively.

About 4.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Thursday, compared with 5.15 billion rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday:

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 10.2700 1000

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 10.2700 250

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.3000 10000

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 10.2700 3000

UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.2900 1250

ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3000 2600

KARUR VYSYA BANK 3 MONTHS 10.4300 3500

INDUSIND BANK 3 MONTHS 10.4600 500

UNITED BANK OF INDIA 6 MONTHS 10.2800 2500

CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.1200 10000

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 10.1000 6000

ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.1300 1900

IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 850

TOTAL 43350 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)