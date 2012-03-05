MUMBAI, March 2 Indian banks raised 22.95 billion rupees ($460.8 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday, sharply lower from 83.70 billion rupees raised on Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and on the one-year CD rose 10 basis points each at 10.90 percent and 10.60 percent, respectively.
About 4.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Monday, up from 3.75 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday:
AXIS BANK 18-Apr-12 11.1000 600
CORPORATION BANK 5-Jun-12 10.8800 3500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 5-Jun-12 10.9000 850
COMMERCE
VIJAYA BANK 13-Jun-12 10.9300 13000
ORIENTAL BANK OF 11-Mar-13 10.5500 5000
COMMERCE
22950
($1=49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)