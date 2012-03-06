MUMBAI, March 6 Indian banks raised 32.35 billion rupees ($641.9 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, compared with 22.95 billion rupees raised on Monday.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 20 basis points to 11.10 percent, while the one-year CD yield rose 5 basis points 10.65 percent.

About 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Tuesday, down from 4.5 billion rupees on Monday, Reuters data showed.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday:

DENA BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1200 4500

BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 11.0500 10000

CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1000 1300

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 11.0800 2000

SYNDICATE BANK 6 MONTHS 10.9500 3500

ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 10.6900 3900

COMMERCE VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7000 1900 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7000 4250 DENA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7200 1000

32350

