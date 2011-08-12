NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian shares provisionally ended down 1.43 percent on Friday, as global economic concerns and heightened expectations that the central bank may not pause its tightening cycle weighed on sentiments.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 243.73 points, at 16,815.67, with 22 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 1.27 percent at 5,072.95 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)