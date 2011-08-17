BRIEF-KIWOOM Securities to buy 40 pct stake in private equity firm for 20 bln won
* Says it will acquire 4 million shares of a private equity firm for 20 billion won
NEW DELHI Aug 17 India's main stock index provisionally closed 0.74 percent higher on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, with Infosys and ITC leading the gains.
The 30-share BSE index added 123.09 points to provisionally end at 16,854.03, with all but nine of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.41 percent to 5,056.60. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday boosted by optimism over recent foreign investors' buying and in line with overseas markets, to their highest in more than 20 months. As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent at 9,660.18, its highest since June 1, 2015. In the previous session, the index ended 0.5 percent higher, to its strongest closing since early June 2015. Foreign investors were net buyers in Taiwan stocks on Thursday. They account f
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.