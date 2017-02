MUMBAI Aug 18 India's main stock index provisionally closed 2.34 percent down on Thursday, mirroring weak Asian and European peers, with ICICI Bank , Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corp leading the losses.

The 30-share BSE index shed 393.66 points to provisionally end at 16,447.14, with 26 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 2.37 percent lower at 4,936.60 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)