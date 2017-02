NEW DELHI, Sept 7 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.11 percent higher on Wednesday, taking cues from world equities, with Reliance Industries and lenders HDFC Bank and State Bank of India leading the gains.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 187.10 points at 17049.91, with 23 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.19 percent higher at 5,124.65 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)