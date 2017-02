NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.43 percent lower on Wednesday as investors worried over European policymakers' ability to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

The rescue plans face opposition in Germany and there are signs of a split within the currency bloc over the terms of Greece's next bailout.

Lenders State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were among the top losers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 70.83 points lower at 16,453.20, with 21 of its components losing. The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.51 percent lower at 4,945.90 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)