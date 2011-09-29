MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.47 percent higher on Thursday as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

Sentiment was also boosted on expectations a crucial vote in Germany's parliament would likely approve new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 241.24 points higher at 16,687.26 points, with 22 of its components advancing. The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.4 percent higher at 5,014.45 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)