HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.47 percent higher on Thursday as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.
Sentiment was also boosted on expectations a crucial vote in Germany's parliament would likely approve new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 241.24 points higher at 16,687.26 points, with 22 of its components advancing. The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.4 percent higher at 5,014.45 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business