NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.73 percent lower on Monday on continued foreign fund outflows, mirroring world stocks that slumped on global economic slowdown fears after Greece admitted that it will miss its deficit targets this year and next despite harsh new austerity measures.

Lender ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries lead the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 1.73 percent lower at 16,169.73 points, with 22 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.9 percent lower at 4,849.50 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)