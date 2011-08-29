MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian shares provisionally closed 3.8 percent higher on Monday, joining a rebound seen across Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman left the door open for further action to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 3.79 percent, or 600.08 points higher at 16,448.91, with 29 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 3.6 percent at 4,919.60 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)