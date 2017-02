MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday, pulled down by financial stocks after ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on the banking sector.

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, led the fall, declining 7.2 percent, despite a forecast-beating quarterly profit as a rise in non-performing assets battered investor confidence. .

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 1.31 percent lower at 17,340.16 points, with 25 of its components losing.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.29 percent lower at 5,221.05 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)