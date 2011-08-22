MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian shares ended Monday up a provisional 1.24 percent, as bargain hunting after steep losses in the past few weeks underpinned investor sentiment, which has been battered by worries about the health of the global economy.

The BSE index, which is down 21 percent this year, dropped 5 percent last week, extending its losses to 14 percent in four straight weeks, its longest such streak since September 2008.

The main 30-share BSE index ended up a provisional 1.24 percent at 16,342.51 points, with 24 of its components advancing. It had fallen as much as 0.6 percent earlier in the day.

The 50-share NSE index also ended up a provisional 1.23 percent at 4,905.05 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)