BRIEF-Shanghai AJ Group buys 28.6 pct stake in securities firm
* Says it acquired 28.6 percent stake in a securities firm for 1.43 billion yuan
MUMBAI Aug 23 India's main stock index provisionally closed 0.89 percent higher on Tuesday, as investors continued with bargain hunting after steep losses in the past few weeks.
The main 30-share BSE index added 145.98 points to provisionally end at 16,487.68 points, with 19 of its components advancing, after shedding as much as 0.8 percent earlier.
The 50-share NSE index also provisionally rose 1.02 percent at 4,948.90 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; editing by Malini Menon)
CAIRO, Feb 8 Egypt's Finance Ministry plans to sell $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions, and the auction deadline is Feb. 13, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.1 million dinars versus 2.3 million dinars year ago