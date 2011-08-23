MUMBAI Aug 23 India's main stock index provisionally closed 0.89 percent higher on Tuesday, as investors continued with bargain hunting after steep losses in the past few weeks.

The main 30-share BSE index added 145.98 points to provisionally end at 16,487.68 points, with 19 of its components advancing, after shedding as much as 0.8 percent earlier.

The 50-share NSE index also provisionally rose 1.02 percent at 4,948.90 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; editing by Malini Menon)