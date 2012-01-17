MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian corporate bond yields ended little changed on Tuesday, tracking subdued movement in government bond yields.

Debt issuances by Indian companies are likely to fizzle out ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review next week and amid tight cash conditions.

The five-year yield closed steady at 9.42 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 9.29 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bonds of the same maturity widened to 87.33 basis points from 86.03 on Monday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 18.48 billion rupees ($364.50 million), compared with Monday's 15.12 billion rupees.

Indian federal bond yields ended steady, as traders held back buying, awaiting a debt buyback announcement from the RBI. After market hours, the RBI said it would buy back up to 120 billion rupees of bonds on Jan. 20.

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)