MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian corporate bond yields rose sharply on Tuesday after comments by Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were taken to mean that the central bank may refrain for now from more open market operations to buy back bonds.

Corporate yields tracked the 10-year federal bond , which ended at 8.35 percent, up from 8.17 percent on Monday after see-sawing in a wide 8.08-8.39 percent band.

The RBI cut the CRR to 5.5 percent, while keeping policy rates steady. It said the CRR cut would pump about 320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system.

The RBI will look at how Tuesday's cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) rolls out before doing more open market operations, Subbarao said.

Cash remains tight and will temper demand for bonds in a holiday-shortened week, traders said. Indian markets are shut on Thursday for the Republic Day holiday.

The five-year corporate bond yield ended 7 basis points higher at 9.45 percent while the 10-year bond yield closed 5 basis points up at 9.31 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 74.72 basis points from 88.33 basis points on Monday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 9.95 billion rupees, down from Monday's 21.29 billion rupees.

