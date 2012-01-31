MUMBAI Jan 31 Thin primary issuances in
the wake of cash tightness in the banking system kept Indian
corporate bond yields at the elevated levels scaled post last
week's policy announcement, but yields could ease on Wednesday
as the central bank announced government bond buyback to ease
the cash crunch.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield fell
1 basis point to 9.43 percent, while the 10-year bond
closed unchanged at 9.30 percent on Tuesday.
Post Jan. 24 policy announcement, five-year corporate bond
yields rose 5 basis points on cash shortfall in the system,
while 10-year corporate bonds gained 4 basis points on dampened
expectations of a rate cut, traders said.
The Reserve Bank of India injected 1.41 trillion rupees
($28.51 billion) into the banking system through its repo
auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, up from
1.22 trillion on Monday.
Banks borrowed 50 billion rupees from the RBI's marginal
standing facility (MSF) on Monday, another indication of the
tightness in the cash supply.
A 50 basis point cut in cash reserve ratio to 5.5
percent announced last week is estimated to have released around
320 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday. CRR is
the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central
bank.
The central bank jump-started the open market operations
after market hours on Tuesday to ease the cash strain after a
week-long hiatus.
The RBI said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of
government bonds via open market operations on Friday.
Indian corporate credit issuance is expected to gradually
recover this week after the central bank desisted from signaling
any near-term cut in policy rates, dousing hopes that borrowing
costs will decline soon.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and
government debt of the same maturity widened to 82.53 basis
points from 81.24 basis points on Monday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 15.96 billion
rupees, sharply lower than Monday's 20.97 billion rupees.
($1 = 49.45 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)