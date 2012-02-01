MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian corporate bond yields fell on Wednesday on hopes the central bank will keep buying government debt, leaving funds in hands of banks to lend to needy corporates.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield fell 6 basis points to 9.36 percent, while the 10-year bond closed 8 basis points lower at 9.22 percent.

"There is renewed optimism in the market that there will be open market operations in tandem with auctions. This will keep the borrowing cost under check for corporates," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India injected 1.27 trillion rupees ($25.69 billion) into the banking system through its repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, lower than 1.41 trillion on Tuesday.

The RBI has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12.

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Indian corporate credit issuance is expected to gradually recover this week after the central bank desisted from signaling any near-term cut in policy rates, dousing hopes that borrowing costs will decline soon.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 86.74 basis points from 82.53 basis points on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.68 billion rupees, sharply higher than Tuesday's 15.96 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)