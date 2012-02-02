MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian corporate bond yields were steady to lower on Thursday as positive sentiment on hopes of more government debt buying by the central bank was dampened by an increase in primary supply.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield fell 2 basis points to 9.34 percent, while the 10-year bond inched up 1 basis point to 9.23 percent.

Traders expect the open market operations in tandem with auctions to keep the borrowing cost under check for corporates.

"As corporate debt issuers tried to take advantage of the recent bullish run in the market through primary issuances, the yields retraced," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

"Yields on (10-year) corporate bonds went up as the market factored in supply concerns, especially with this being the last quarter of the fiscal year," he said.

Export Import Bank of India, Small Industries and Development Bank of India, Infrastructure Development Finance Co , and Electrosteel Castings Ltd were in the primary market on Thursday.

Banks borrowed 1.20 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, down from 1.27 trillion rupees on Wednesday and 1.41 trillion on Tuesday.

The RBI has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12.

A 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent last week is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Indian corporate credit issuance is expected to gradually recover this week after the central bank desisted from signaling any near-term cut in policy rates, dousing hopes that borrowing costs will decline soon.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 88.68 basis points from 86.74 basis points on Wednesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.2 billion rupees, almost flat from Wednesday's 23.68 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)