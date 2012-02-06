MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian corporate bond yields rose on Monday tracking government bond yields, with traders waiting to see whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce an open market operation to buy debt this week.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield rose 4 basis points to 9.34 percent, while the 10-year bond ended up 2 basis points at 9.23 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.18 percent, up 2 basis point from Friday, after moving in a tight 8.15 to 8.19 percent band.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 84.46 basis points from 83.93 basis points on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 28.55 billion rupees ($581.5 million), higher than Friday's 22.55 billion rupees.

Indian corporate bond markets will see a broad swath of investors joining the fray in the coming days with liquidity conditions easing through the RBI's cash reserve ratio cut and open market operations to buy bonds.

($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)