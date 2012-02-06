MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian corporate bond yields
rose on Monday tracking government bond yields, with traders
waiting to see whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce
an open market operation to buy debt this week.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
rose 4 basis points to 9.34 percent, while the
10-year bond ended up 2 basis points at 9.23
percent.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at
8.18 percent, up 2 basis point from Friday, after moving in a
tight 8.15 to 8.19 percent band.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and
government debt of the same maturity widened to 84.46 basis
points from 83.93 basis points on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 28.55 billion
rupees ($581.5 million), higher than Friday's 22.55 billion
rupees.
Indian corporate bond markets will see a broad swath of
investors joining the fray in the coming days with liquidity
conditions easing through the RBI's cash reserve ratio cut and
open market operations to buy bonds.
($1=49.1 rupees)
