MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian corporate bond yields were mostly steady on Tuesday, in line with federal bonds, and they are likely to remain rangebound in the near-term, traders said.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield ended unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year bond closed one basis point lower at 9.22 percent.

"There is nothing to push it either way. The two- to three-basis point move that we see is because of position adjustment," a trader at a state-run bank said.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.19 percent, 1 basis point above Monday's close, after moving in a 8.17 percent to 8.20 percent band.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 82.45 basis points from 84.46 basis points on Monday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 22.21 billion rupees ($451 million), down from Monday's 28.55 billion rupees.

The corporate bond market is expected to attract more issuers in coming days as liquidity conditions ease as a result of the Reserve Bank's cash reserve ratio cut and recent open market operations to buy bonds.

