MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian corporate bond yields
ended flat on Thursday with no new factors to push the market in
either direction.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
ended down 1 basis point at 9.32 percent, while the 10-year bond
closed 1 basis point higher at 9.23 percent.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and
government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 75.79 basis
points from 78.22 basis points on Wednesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 4
basis points at 8.27 percent, its highest since Jan. 31, as
traders pared positions ahead of an auction on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.28 billion
rupees ($288.5 million), down from Wednesday's 42.22 billion
rupees.
($1=49.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)