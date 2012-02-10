MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian corporate bond
yields eased marginally on Friday, tracking federal bond yields,
as weak factory output data raised prospects of an
earlier-than-expected interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
India.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield and
the 10-year yield both closed 1 basis points lower
at 9.31 percent and 9.22 percent, respectively.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and
government debt of the same maturity widened to 81.18 basis
points from 75.79 basis points on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at
8.19 percent, down from Thursday's close of 8.27 percent.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 25.27 billion
rupees ($511.5 million), up from Thursday's 14.28 billion
rupees.
($1=49.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)