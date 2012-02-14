BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian corporate bond yields closed higher on Tuesday on increased supply, with growing expectations of heavy borrowing before the fiscal year ends in March also weighing on sentiment.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield rose 2 basis points on the day to 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield was up 3 basis points at 9.25 percent.
"A slew of supply has hit the market, and with the FII (foreign institutional investor) limit set to lapse, the domestic market has started factoring in supply as the last quarter of the fiscal year draws to a close," a dealer with a foreign bank said.
Foreign investor bond limits, which were auctioned in end- November by the capital market regulator, entitling FIIs to buy up to $5 billion in corporate debt, will get exhausted in end-February.
Indian corporate borrowers are likely to issue bonds tailored to attract FII interest ahead of the expiry of the auction limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 86.02 basis points from 80.52 basis points on Monday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 19.89 billion rupees, down from Monday's 23.86 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
By Maya Nikolaeva PARIS, Feb 17 French banks lost ground in the 2016 ranking of the most active financial institutions on primary and secondary government debt markets, according to public debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT). Banks in Europe have retreated from primary dealing in government bonds, saying regulatory constraints are adding to the costs involved. BNP Paribas held on to top place in 2016 but lost ground to HSBC and JP Morgan in the primary a
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the rapidly growing economy.