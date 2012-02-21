MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian corporate bond yields ended unchanged on Tuesday in the absence of major news and a lack of new issues.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield closed unchanged at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year yield was steady at 9.23 percent.

Borrowers are selling shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign investors to secure cheap financing ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.

Data from India's stock market regulator last week showed that unused foreign institutional investor limits for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees ($4.97 billion) as of Jan. 31.

"Most of the action is in the commercial paper space and short end bonds," said a senior dealer at a foreign bank.

Indian Oil Corp and state-run Power Finance Corp were in the market to issue CPs, he said.

The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 87.83 basis points on Tuesday from 89.17 basis points on Friday. The market was closed on Thursday and Monday for local holidays.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 19.33 billion indian rupees ($392 million), up from Friday's 17.07 billion rupees.

($1 = 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing Ted Kerr)