MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian corporate bond yields ended little changed on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers and few new issues.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield closed unchanged at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 9.24 percent.

Borrowers are selling shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign investors to secure cheap financing ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.

Data from India's stock market regulator last week showed that unused foreign institutional investor limits for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees ($4.99 billion) as of Jan. 31.

The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.58 basis points on Wednesday from 83.90 basis points on Tuesday. The market was closed on Thursday and Monday for local holidays.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 22.48 billion rupees, up from Tuesday's 19.33 billion rupees.

($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)