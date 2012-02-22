MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian corporate bond
yields ended little changed on Wednesday in the absence of major
triggers and few new issues.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
closed unchanged at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year yield
rose 1 basis point to 9.24 percent.
Borrowers are selling shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign
investors to secure cheap financing ahead of the expiry of
auctioned limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.
Data from India's stock market regulator last week showed
that unused foreign institutional investor limits for
non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion
rupees ($4.99 billion) as of Jan. 31.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.58 basis points on
Wednesday from 83.90 basis points on Tuesday. The market was
closed on Thursday and Monday for local holidays.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 22.48 billion
rupees, up from Tuesday's 19.33 billion rupees.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)