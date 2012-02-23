MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian corporate bond yields ended little changed on Thursday as traders preferred to stay light on concerns of additional government supply in the run-up to the end of the fiscal year.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield closed unchanged at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 9.25 percent.

"Traders are sitting tight and don't want to add positions as there are fears of additional supply," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

Traders are concerned that the government, facing a ballooning fiscal deficit, may hold an unscheduled bond auction next week.

New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year ending March 31, taking the total to 5.10 trillion Indian rupees ($104 billion).

Borrowers are selling shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign investors to secure cheap financing ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.

Data from India's stock market regulator last week showed that unused foreign institutional investor limits for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees as of Jan. 31.

The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 83.52 basis points from 80.58 on Wednesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 29.60 billion rupees, up from Wednesday's 22.48 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)