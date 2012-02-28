MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian corporate bond
yields ended little changed on Tuesday in a dull market as most
banks preferred to stay away citing tight cash conditions.
However, foreign investors have been buying corporate bonds
for the last few days to utilise their unused allocations before
they expire on Wednesday.
Data from India's stock market regulator showed that unused
foreign institutional investor (FII) limits for
non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 226.85 billion
rupees ($4.62 billion) as of Feb. 15.
"FIIs have bought around 30 billion rupees in the three days
as they want to utilise the pending limits," said a foreign bank
dealer.
Liquidity has tightened sharply and is currently around 1.6
trillion rupees, which is over three times more than the central
bank's stated comfort zone.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
closed unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield
ended 1 basis point higher at 9.26 percent.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity widened to 83.07 basis points from
80.25 on Monday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 58.19 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion), down from Monday's 67.22 billion rupees.
($1 = 49.05 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)