MUMBAI, Feb 29 Indian corporate bond
yields were steady in quiet trading on Wednesday as issuers held
back because of high interest rates and tight liquidity, and
buyers opted for less-risky goverrnment paper.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield and
the 10-year bond yield both closed unchanged, at
9.34 percent and 9.26 percent respectively.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity widened to 83.21 basis points from
83.07 on Tuesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 45.15 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion), down from Tuesday's 58.19 billion
rupees.
($1 = 49 Indian rupees)
