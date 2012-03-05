MUMBAI, March 5 India's benchmark
five-year corporate bond yield ended steady on Monday in the
absence of any immediate trigger, while 10-year corporate bond
yield closed marginally lower.
The five-year corporate bond yield ended at 9.35
percent, while the 10-year bond yield closed down 2
basis points at 9.30 percent.
Traders are awaiting details of the government's borrowing
programme for the 2012/13 fiscal year, due to be announced in
the federal budget on March 16, for further direction.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 84.68 basis points from
86.97 on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.01 billion
rupees ($281.3 million), compared with Friday's 19.44 billion
rupees.
($1 = 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)