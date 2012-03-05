MUMBAI, March 5 India's benchmark five-year corporate bond yield ended steady on Monday in the absence of any immediate trigger, while 10-year corporate bond yield closed marginally lower.

The five-year corporate bond yield ended at 9.35 percent, while the 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 9.30 percent.

Traders are awaiting details of the government's borrowing programme for the 2012/13 fiscal year, due to be announced in the federal budget on March 16, for further direction.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 84.68 basis points from 86.97 on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.01 billion rupees ($281.3 million), compared with Friday's 19.44 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)