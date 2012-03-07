MUMBAI, March 7 India's benchmark 10-year corporate bond yield rose on robust supply in the long end while five-year yield closed steady on Wednesday, with yields seen staying rangebound until next week's policy review.

The five-year corporate bond yield ended unchanged at 9.43 percent, while the 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 9.36 percent.

Power Finance Corp opened bids to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via private placement of bonds on Wednesday.

State-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp also opened bids for an up to 44 billion rupee issue on Wednesday.

Traders expect corporate bond yields to remain rangebound until the Reserve Bank of India's mid-quarter policy review on March 15 and the 2012/13 federal budget announcement the following day.

A Reuters poll earlier this week showed that the budgeted borrowing for 2012/13 fiscal year would likely be set at 5.3 trillion rupees, up from a scheduled 5.1 trillion in the fiscal year ending March 31.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government debt of the same maturity widened to 89.89 basis points from 87.21 on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 24.62 billion rupees on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)