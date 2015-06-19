MUMBAI, June 19 Indian bonds and the rupee
rallied on Friday on media reports the central bank had proposed
to set the limit for foreign investments for government debt in
rupees instead of dollars, effectively allowing increased
purchases from overseas.
NewsRise Financial and other media outlets reported about
the Reserve Bank of India proposal issued to the government,
citing an unidentified finance ministry official.
The official was quoted as saying such a step could
effectively increase debt limits by another 370 billion rupees
($5.8 billion), and that the government would consider the
proposal.
India's current debt limits of $25 billion for government
bonds is fully utilised. The country has also set aside another
$5 billion for long-term foreign investors such as sovereign
wealth funds, pension, insurance funds and central banks.
The Indian rupee extended gains on the day, rising
for a third consecutive session. It was trading at 63.61 to the
dollar at 3:40 p.m. (1010 GMT), after earlier hitting as high as
63.55, its strongest since May 25.
The currency closed at 63.73/74 on Thursday.
The most traded 10-year bond yield fell as
much as 9 basis points to 7.86 percent, its lowest since June 2.
It was last trading at 7.88 percent, compared with its
Thursday's close of 7.95 percent.
To allow the increased limits, the average conversion rate
for the overall $25 billion limit in government debt could be
around 49.8 rupees and at 58.3 rupees for the $5 billion
allocated to long-term investors, according to one trader, below
current levels of near 64 to the dollar.
"Limits are full in government bonds and there is a big
demand from FIIs (foreign institutional investors). The RBI was
not in favour of increasing the limit so re-setting looks to be
a good option," said a dealer at a foreign bank.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)