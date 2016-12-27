BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a seven-month low hit in the previous session to post gains in the year so far, as investors bought into shares of companies that were hit recently.
This is the second session of gains out of ten for the indexes, which were hit on Monday by worries that the government would impose more taxes on investors.
The BSE index rose 1.6 percent to 26,213.44, boosted by financial and healthcare stocks.
The broader NSE index rose 1.6 percent to 8,032.85, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 8.
For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.