Dec 27 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a seven-month low hit in the previous session to post gains in the year so far, as investors bought into shares of companies that were hit recently.

This is the second session of gains out of ten for the indexes, which were hit on Monday by worries that the government would impose more taxes on investors.

The BSE index rose 1.6 percent to 26,213.44, boosted by financial and healthcare stocks.

The broader NSE index rose 1.6 percent to 8,032.85, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 8.

