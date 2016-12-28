BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities issues corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
Dec 28 Indian shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Wednesday as investors booked profits, though gains in some recently battered stocks helped support markets.
They had posted their biggest gains in nearly three weeks in the previous session.
The BSE index fell 0.01 percent to 26,210.68 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE index rose 0.02 percent to 8,034.85.
For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
* City Entertainment manages 76 cinemas in China (Adds company comments)
* Via Eurazeo Croissance and new fundraising of 58 million euros ($62.2 million), Eurazeo is investing further 12.5 million euros in French success story Vestiaire Collective