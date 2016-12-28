Dec 28 Indian shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Wednesday as investors booked profits, though gains in some recently battered stocks helped support markets.

They had posted their biggest gains in nearly three weeks in the previous session.

The BSE index fell 0.01 percent to 26,210.68 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE index rose 0.02 percent to 8,034.85.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)