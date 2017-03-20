BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Indian shares snapped a two-session winning streak to end lower on Monday as software service exporters took a hit on concerns over a stronger rupee, and as investors took a breather after the NSE index hit a record high last week.
Idea Cellular slumped 9.6 percent as traders said the implied deal price in a planned merger with Vodafone PLC's Indian operations under-valued the company shares.
The broader NSE index ended 0.36 percent lower at 9,126.85. It hit a record high of 9,218.40 on Friday.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 29,518.74.
For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.