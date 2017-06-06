June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.38 percent at 31,190.56, after hitting a record high of 31,430.32.

The broader NSE index ended 0.39 percent lower at 9,637.15. The index breached 9,700 points for the first time early in the session.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)