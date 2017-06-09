MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends rally on new crown prince, MSCI; foreign funds boost Doha
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.
The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent higher at 9,668.25, falling nearly 0.15 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.16 percent at 31,262.06, ending flat for the week.
Infosys Ltd ended down 0.8 percent, after falling as much as 3.5 percent earlier, despite the company denying a Times of India report that said the IT bellwether's promoters were looking to sell their entire stake.
For midday report click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 20/20 Vision - June 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900146 LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) The return of economic growth in Brazil and Russia is providing an important boost to global GDP and has been accompanied by a pick-up in real wage growth, retail sales and industrial production, according to the latest 20/20 Vision chart pack from Fitch Ratings. The improving activity picture has been accompanied
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept