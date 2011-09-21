NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.28 percent on Wednesday, as investors, in the absence of any domestic trigger, looked to the Federal Reserve to announce steps to guide long-term U.S. interest rates lower to help the economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 47.14 points at 17,052.14, with 16 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.14 percent lower at 5,133.25 points.

Persistent concerns about a possible default on Greek sovereign debt limited any excitement ahead of the Fed, with Greece and international lenders yet to reach a deal to give Athens more loans despite some progress. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)