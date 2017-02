MUMBAI Oct 14 India's main share index and the partially convertible rupee extended gains after September inflation data came largely in line with expectations on Friday.

At 11:45 a.m. (0615 GMT), the rupee was at 49.06/07 per dollar, after strengthening to 49.0450, immediately after the data.

The main share index extended gains to 0.7 percent from 0.5 percent before the data.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield briefly fell 1 basis point to 8.77 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)