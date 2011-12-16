MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian bond yields fell on Friday while domestic equities pared intraday gains after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged and disappointed markets by not announcing any immediate liquidity easing measures.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 8.46 percent, and the main share index trimmed gains to 0.8 percent from 1 percent prior to the decision.

The one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.79 percent after the central bank's rate announcement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)