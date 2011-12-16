MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian bond yields fell on
Friday while domestic equities pared intraday gains after the
central bank kept interest rates unchanged and disappointed
markets by not announcing any immediate liquidity easing
measures.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis
points to 8.46 percent, and the main share index
trimmed gains to 0.8 percent from 1 percent prior to the
decision.
The one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.79
percent after the central bank's rate announcement.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini
Menon)