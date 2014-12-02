Soccer -Atletico agree land deal with Madrid council for new stadium
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian markets recovered after falling briefly on Tuesday after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as sentiment improved on hopes it would cut interest rates early next year.
The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday as widely expected, staying focused on containing inflation while adopting a more dovish tone in response to the government's call for help to revive economic growth.
Traders said a rate cut in early 2015 was more or less certain now unless global commodity prices moved adversely.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.02 percent at 0547 GMT, after earlier rising to as much as 8.11 percent.
The NSE Bank index turned positive after earlier dropping as much as 0.5 percent. Shares gave up most losses to trade largely flat on the day. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
* Pricing of fifth whole loan securities transaction, offering of about $640 million of guaranteed senior & non-guaranteed subordinate actual loss securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported net income of $10.9 million for year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $11 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mCcb7j Further company coverage: