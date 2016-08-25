BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
MUMBAI Aug 25 India's central bank said on Thursday it would seek legal changes to enable banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral when borrowing funds from its overnight repo window.
As part of a series of steps to deepen fixed income and currency markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said it would amend its regulations shortly to allow foreign investors to transact in corporate bonds directly.
Besides, the RBI said it would allow entities exposed to foreign currency risk to hedge up to $30 million.
It will also allow banks to issue rupee-denominated perpetual debt instruments overseas, which would qualify for inclusion as additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
The report follows a list of proposed changes released by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - the country's capital market regulator - last week. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Malini Menon)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.